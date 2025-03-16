HighTower Advisors LLC Has $21.53 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHYFree Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.93% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBHY. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS BBHY opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.10 million, a P/E ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 0.47.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2858 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

