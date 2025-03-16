HighTower Advisors LLC Has $21.53 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.93% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBHY. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS BBHY opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.10 million, a P/E ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 0.47.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2858 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.