Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Up 5% – Here’s Why

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $33.11. 5,004,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 13,412,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $174,724.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,976.07. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 78,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $2,314,121.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,956 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,896.72. The trade was a 41.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 969,191 shares of company stock valued at $34,005,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 146,621 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 40.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 164.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

