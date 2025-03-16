Howard Fu Sells 1,190 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 1,190 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $79,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,720. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Howard Fu sold 2,642 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $203,566.10.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Howard Fu sold 8,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $696,000.00.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $68.28 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

PCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 298,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 39,935 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $14,855,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 691,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 217,351 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

