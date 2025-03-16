Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $13.32 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 2.5% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,784 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,488,000 after purchasing an additional 280,462 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,664,000 after purchasing an additional 159,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,395 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF opened at $172.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.37 and its 200 day moving average is $175.42.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

