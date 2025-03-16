Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hysan Development Stock Performance

Shares of Hysan Development stock remained flat at $3.09 during trading hours on Friday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. Hysan Development has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $3.77.

Hysan Development Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.2083 dividend. This is an increase from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Hysan Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.58%.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

