iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Update

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 902,500 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the February 13th total of 454,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IBIO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. 300,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,103. iBio has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

iBio, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) antibodies solutions for cancer, and other diseases. The company’s technology platforms include EngageTx that provides improved CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel; ShieldTx, an antibody masking technology that enables the creation of conditionally activated antibodies; StableHu, an AI antibody-optimizing technology; and AI epitope steering technology that guides antibodies against the desired regions of the target protein.

