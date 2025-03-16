Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.