Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,816,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,399,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 344,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 303,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

