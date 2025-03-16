Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 42,225 Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSJT opened at $21.23 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.1168 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

