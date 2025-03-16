Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $855,000 in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,379,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,940,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,647,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AIRR opened at $69.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.