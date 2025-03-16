Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in ON by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in ON by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in ON by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in ON by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ONON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on ON from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of ON stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

