Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $1.15 Million Position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.18% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVI. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOVI opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

