Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

