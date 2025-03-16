Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Trading Up 9.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) were up 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.60 and last traded at $47.28. Approximately 585,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,106,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on INOD shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Innodata Trading Up 11.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 2.59.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innodata

In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 196,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $12,672,438.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,654.80. This represents a 94.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,620. This represents a 62.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,639,902 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 368,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,282,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 53,376 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Stories

