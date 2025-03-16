Insider Buying: Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) CFO Acquires $99,990.00 in Stock

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi purchased 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:RAPP opened at $10.51 on Friday. Rapport Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPP. TRV GP V LLC acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $126,579,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,486,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,363,000 after purchasing an additional 503,117 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,143,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after buying an additional 95,976 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRV GP VI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,194,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

