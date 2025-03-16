Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$105,050.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.02, for a total transaction of C$105,050.00.
Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,180 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$139,761.00.
- On Monday, January 6th, Stephen W. Laut bought 942 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$46.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.32.
TSE:CNQ opened at C$42.21 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$37.11 and a 1 year high of C$56.49. The stock has a market cap of C$88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.54.
Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.
