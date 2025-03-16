Insider Selling: Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Insider Sells £340,000 in Stock

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) insider Neil Campbell sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £340,000 ($439,787.87).
Neil Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 21st, Neil Campbell sold 200,000 shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £40,000 ($51,739.75).
Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance
Shares of IHC opened at GBX 16.30 ($0.21) on Friday. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.69. The firm has a market cap of £14.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.09.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile
Inspiration Healthcare (AIM: IHC) designs, manufactures and markets pioneering medical technology. Based in the UK, the Company specialises in neonatal intensive care medical devices, which are addressing a critical need to help to save the lives and improve the outcomes of patients, starting with the very first breaths of life.
The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.
