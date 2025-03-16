Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insurance Australia Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAUGY remained flat at $23.76 on Friday. 63 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. Insurance Australia Group has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $29.39.

Insurance Australia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. Insurance Australia Group’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

