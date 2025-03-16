Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 279.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 70,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $4,885,966.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,946,187.68. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 5,445 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $374,779.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,094.68. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,447 shares of company stock worth $15,186,622. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

Intapp Stock Up 1.9 %

INTA opened at $59.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

