Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $115.28 and last traded at $115.82. 456,285 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 315,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Integer Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.11 and a 200-day moving average of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.28 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Integer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Integer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 538,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 23.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 17.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Integer by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Integer by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

