Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Intellinetics Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN INLX remained flat at $11.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 million, a PE ratio of -128.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Intellinetics has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50.
Intellinetics Company Profile
