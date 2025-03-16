Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN INLX remained flat at $11.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 million, a PE ratio of -128.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Intellinetics has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

