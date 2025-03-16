Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Intevac Stock Performance
Shares of IVAC opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.62. Intevac has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.
Intevac Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. Intevac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.61%.
Institutional Trading of Intevac
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
