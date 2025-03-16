Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 target price (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,931. This trade represents a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $35,165,827. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

V stock opened at $331.72 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $616.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.96 and a 200 day moving average of $310.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

