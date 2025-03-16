Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total value of $15,193,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,514,907.30. The trade was a 28.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total value of $3,925,805.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,648.30. This trade represents a 41.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705 in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $212.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $125.06 and a twelve month high of $277.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $271.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.53.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

