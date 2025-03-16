Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $126.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.49 and a 12 month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

