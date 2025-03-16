Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 496,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,992 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $115.69 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average of $116.78.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

