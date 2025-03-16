Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Down 48.5% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJU traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.61. 21,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,423. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

