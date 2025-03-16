Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Down 48.5% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSJU traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.61. 21,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,423. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
