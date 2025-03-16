Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and traded as high as $34.42. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 29,438 shares trading hands.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $405.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 258,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 151,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

