Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the February 13th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,026.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $902,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPKW traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 37,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,904. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $95.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

