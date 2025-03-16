Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.32 and traded as low as $16.96. Investar shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 18,591 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISTR. StockNews.com cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Investar Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $168.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. Investar had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Investar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 145,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

Featured Articles

