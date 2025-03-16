Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH) Short Interest Up 80.0% in February

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Horse Acquisitions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 155,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 166,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Stock Up 0.3 %

IROH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,606. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $11.11.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

