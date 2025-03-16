Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 171.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 0.3% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,425. The trade was a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Petro bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,514.45. This represents a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $478.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $448.50 and a one year high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $559.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.36.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

