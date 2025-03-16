Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.2% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,398,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,577,000. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,863,000 after acquiring an additional 437,527 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17,578.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 411,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13,081.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,664,000 after purchasing an additional 386,294 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day moving average is $130.03.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

