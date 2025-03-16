iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Short Interest Update

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ICOP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $35.41.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.73%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

About iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICOP. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

