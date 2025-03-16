iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Short Interest Update

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ICOP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $35.41.
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.73%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF
About iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF
The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
