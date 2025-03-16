iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,636,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352,274 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,098,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.