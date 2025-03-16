iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,003,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $565.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $596.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

