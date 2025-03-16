iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 141,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of COMT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.69. 105,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,352. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $691.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.2401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is -59.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,664.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

