iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 141,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of COMT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.69. 105,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,352. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $691.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $28.22.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.2401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is -59.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
