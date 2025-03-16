iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the February 13th total of 52,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 78,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,786. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

