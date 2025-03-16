ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stake Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $73,762,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,503,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $19,345,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 198,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITT. Citigroup cut their price objective on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

ITT stock opened at $135.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.89. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.01 and a 12 month high of $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

