Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

