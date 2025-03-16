Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 823,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 640,124 shares.The stock last traded at $44.95 and had previously closed at $45.01.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

