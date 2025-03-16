Jason H. Pello Sells 75,000 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,068,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,895.55. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Nerdy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nerdy by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nerdy by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nerdy by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nerdy by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

