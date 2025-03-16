Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Up 90.2% in February

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH remained flat at $3.57 during midday trading on Friday. 6,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.88. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

About Jerash Holdings (US)

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.52%.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

