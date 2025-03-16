Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI) Short Interest Update

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 366,000 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the February 13th total of 191,600 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jet.AI Stock Performance

Jet.AI stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.53. Jet.AI has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $315.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jet.AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jet.AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Jet.AI as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

