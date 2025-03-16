JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $1,171,800.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,171,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,374,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,455,983.36. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $1,112,300.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JFrog by 13.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 13.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 58,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in JFrog by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,374,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after buying an additional 593,478 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 102,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,821 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

