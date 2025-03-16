John Barr Sells 1,529 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2025

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAGGet Free Report) Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.38. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.24. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.32 and a 1-year high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $22,049,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,179,000 after buying an additional 51,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after buying an additional 39,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,560,000 after buying an additional 38,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

