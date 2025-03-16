John Barr Sells 1,529 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.38. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.24. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.32 and a 1-year high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $22,049,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,179,000 after buying an additional 51,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after buying an additional 39,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,560,000 after buying an additional 38,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

