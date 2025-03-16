Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Up 49.2% in February

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the February 13th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ KXIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 32,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,053. Kaixin has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73.

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

