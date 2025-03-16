Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic Sells 25,000 Shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Stock

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,461,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,933,191.30. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SVCO opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $145.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Silvaco Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 239,631 shares during the period. Samjo Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,230,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvaco Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 458,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,788,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SVCO. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Silvaco Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Silvaco Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Silvaco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

