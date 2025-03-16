Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 114,583 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $9,425,597.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,618,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,079,712.80. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.53 and a 12-month high of $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

K has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Kellanova by 1.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 26.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

