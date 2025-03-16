Kevin Scott Morris Sells 5,416 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,541. The trade was a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $425.58 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.